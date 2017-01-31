Welcome Guest | Sign In
Silicon Valley Up in Arms Over Proposed H-1B Overhaul
January 31, 2017
h-1b-visa-program-tech-industry
Silicon Valley is in an uproar over a proposed new executive order that would overhaul existing foreign worker visa policies. The Trump administration's goal apparently is to prioritize the hiring of American workers and change the way U.S. companies can recruit skilled professionals from other countries. Policy should "prioritize the protection of American workers," the draft reportedly states. [More...]

INSIGHTS
Tech Industry Gets Political
January 31, 2017
silicon-valley-politics
In the last decade or so, the tech industry has become increasingly political, which is different from being politicized. If I had to guess, I'd say that for the most part everyone is on the same page. However, many of the largest technology concerns have come to the realization that to protect their outlook, they need representation in Washington in the form of lobbyists. [More...]

OPINION
Can the TV Industry Sustain Falling Prices?
January 30, 2017
tv-television-prices
Every year in advance of the Super Bowl, there are big sales on TVs, and this year is no exception. It also could be a milestone, as TVs could be bottoming out. TV prices are near a record low, yet sales continue to slip. In the long run, that won't be good for the industry or consumers. There was an "abrupt weakening of global demand for TV sets," IHS Markit concluded last year. [More...]

Facebook Taps Barra to Push VR to the Next Level
January 27, 2017
barra-zuckerberg-vr
Facebook has announced that Hugo Barra will be onboarding the company to head up its virtual reality business, including the critically important Oculus team. Barra just days ago announced his departure from Xiaomi. Barra will fill the void left last month, when Brendan Iribe stepped down as CEO of Oculus to head up a new Facebook unit that will develop the PC side of its VR business. [More...]

ANALYSIS
Personalization, Simplicity Key to Smart Home Device Adoption
January 26, 2017
smart-home-security
Continued innovation and messaging are crucial for smart safety and security device manufacturers that want to capitalize on new opportunities in the emerging Internet of Things. Early adopters of smart devices are often drawn to the innovative design and technological gadgetry. However, mass market adoption depends on clear and compelling value propositions that appeal to the masses. [More...]

Banking Customer Satisfaction Barometer Inches Up
January 26, 2017
bank-customers
Customer satisfaction with banking institutions improved last year, based on the annual Bank Satisfaction Barometer CFI Group released Thursday. Customers were more likely to remain loyal to their bank and even recommend it to others, according to the annual survey of bank customers across the United States. Banks improved their standing with customers and maintained stronger relationships. [More...]

Google Gets Rid of 1.7 Billion Bad Ads
January 25, 2017
google-bad-ads-removal
Google removed 1.7 billion bad advertisements from its various sites in 2016, more than double the prior year's totals. Google took several steps to crack down on the deceptive advertising, including updating its policies to protect users from "misleading and predatory offers." It also beefed up its technology to help identify misleading ads and remove them. [More...]

New FCC Chair Ajit Pai Vows to Kill Net Neutrality Rules
January 24, 2017
fcc-chairman-ajit-pai
President Donald Trump on Monday named Ajit Pai chairman of the FCC. Pai, who has been a Republican commissioner for the agency since 2012, replaced Tom Wheeler, whom President Obama appointed to the top post in late 2013. With the new administration, Republicans gain the expected majority of the commission. Pai has been known to be a foe of former President Barack Obama's Net neutrality rules. [More...]

OPINION
Top CRM Blogs of 2016: Countdown, Part 2
January 24, 2017
top-10-crm-blogs-2016
There's something to be said for consistency. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Tony Gwynn hit over .300 19 years in a row. The swallows have returned to Mission San Juan Capistrano every year since 1812. Richard Belzer played Detective John Munch in nine different television series over 23 years. Doing things well for a long time should earn you some attention for your efforts. [More...]

Barra Leaves Post as Xiaomi's International Point Man
January 24, 2017
xiaomi-hugo-barra
Almost four years after being poached from a critical post at Google to join Chinese upstart Xiaomi, Hugo Barra on Monday announced he will return to Silicon Valley in February. Barra, who led the Xiaomi's overseas expansion as vice president, international, explained the move largely as a desire to reconnect with his family and restore a sense of normalcy to his life. [More...]

ANALYSIS
The Old Man and the Tsunami: A Security Story
January 23, 2017
enterprise-security-cybersecurity
There's a folk-story that all Japanese schoolchildren learn about an old man who lives in a village by the sea. One day, an earthquake hits. He's the only person in the village to realize that a tsunami will soon follow. He hurries to the nearby mountainside where the rice for the village is grown and sets the entire harvest aflame. All of the villagers race to the mountainside to deal with the conflagration -- their rice is their most precious resource. [More...]

INSIGHTS
Oracle's Important Little Acquisition
January 23, 2017
Oracle last week announced the acquisition of Apiary, a small company that tucks into its product line and will not make much of a splash in the financial pages or possibly even in tech circles. Nonetheless, it's important strategic news. The value of the deal wasn't publicized -- but given the parameters, the dollars will get lost in the rounding of Oracle's overall revenue and profit numbers. [More...]

Samsung's Note7 Post Mortem Turns Up 2 Problems
January 21, 2017
samsung-galaxy-note7
Samsung is set to release the results of its Galaxy Note7 investigation on Monday, explaining the underlying causes of the problems that led to the phone's demise. The three independent quality control and supply chain analysis firms Samsung engaged to conduct the investigation concluded that the Note7 was affected by two separate issues. One was a battery issue; the other was the rush to market. [More...]

Netflix Surprises Itself With Gangbusters Membership Growth
January 20, 2017
Netflix generated $8.3 billion in global streaming revenue in 2016, with 35 percent year-over-year growth, it reported Wednesday. The company ended last year with 93.8 million members, including 19 million net additions -- up from 17.4 million new subscribers in 2015. Netflix's global revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 grew by 41 percent year-over-year to $2.4 billion, and 7.05 million net new members joined during that time period. [More...]

Pipedrive Attracts Funds for Global Expansion
January 20, 2017
pipedrive
Pipedrive, a CRM manager that targets the end-user salesperson, has raised $17 million in a round of Series B funding from an investor group led by Atomico. Two of the company's original investors, Bessemer Venture Partners and Rembrandt Ventures, participated in the new round as well. Atomico partner Teddie Wardi will join Pipedrive's board to offer advice and support to the firm. [More...]

ANALYST CORNER
Why Companies Botch Customer Care
January 19, 2017
customer-service-loyalty-experience
Do your customers come first? Companies spend a fortune to win and keep their customers. They advertise and market their products and services like crazy. Because of that cost, you would think every company would want to keep its customers happy. It's more cost-effective to keep an existing customer than to win a new one. If that's the case, why do some companies screw up customer care so badly? [More...]

Apple to Jack Up App Prices in UK
January 18, 2017
apple-app-store-uk-price-hike-brexit
Apple on Tuesday alerted its development community that it will be raising prices on apps sold through its App Store in the United Kingdom. Several factors influence App Store price tiers internationally, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business, Apple said, noting that the factors vary by region and over time. App Store price increases also are ahead for India and Turkey. [More...]

Red Hat's OpenShift Container Platform Expands Cloud Options
January 18, 2017
Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4. This latest version helps organizations better embrace new Linux container technologies that can deliver innovative business applications and services without sacrificing existing IT investments. It offers dynamic storage provisioning and multitenancy for both traditional and cloud-native applications. [More...]

Facebook Launches Paris Startup Garage to Promote Entrepreneurs in Europe
January 17, 2017
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on Tuesday announced the Startup Garage, the company's first-ever business incubator, which will be located in Paris at the new Station F hub launched last year. The Startup Garage will provide a six-month program of mentorship and assistance for new companies. About10-15 data-related startup firms will occupy up to 80 desks at the Station F campus. [More...]

GOVERNMENT IT REPORT
US Pushes Cybersecurity Acquisition Tools as Contracts Flow
January 16, 2017
government-contracts-cybersecurity
Vendors of cybersecurity offerings are finding that the U.S. government is serious about improving the protection of federal IT assets. A steady stream of data protection contracts has been flowing to providers, including some notable high-value transactions during the last half of 2016. One example is a Department of Homeland Security contract, with a potential value of $395 million. [More...]

Clarabridge Delivers Retail Banking Package
January 17, 2017
Clarabridge, which offers SaaS and on-premises software products designed to help companies improve their customer experience management, on Tuesday announced a full-service solution for retail banking. Clarabridge's solutions use sentiment and text analytics to enable automatic collection, categorization and reporting on structured and unstructured data. [More...]

Amazon Growth Spurt to Create 100K New Jobs
January 13, 2017
amazon-100000-jobs
Amazon on Thursday announced it will create more than 100,000 new jobs across the United States over the next 18 months, ranging from entry-level opportunities to positions for engineers and software developers. All will be full-time jobs with full benefits. Many of the jobs will be in new fulfillment centers currently under construction in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey and other states. [More...]

OPINION
Top CRM Blogs of 2016: Countdown, Part 1
January 13, 2017
top-20-crm-blogs-2016
In a year when it seemed that CRM continued to blur into other technologies -- AI, the IoT, analytics, predictive tools -- there was no shortage of things to blog about. However, only a few bloggers really captured what was going on in CRM in 2016 and reflected the evolution of the technology in their own unique ways. Doing that is a great way to land on our list of the 20 Best CRM Blogs. [More...]

Apple May Show Up Fashionably Late at the Original TV Party
January 12, 2017
apple-original-tv-content
Apple reportedly plans to follow premium channels HBO and Showtime, as well as streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, in creating its own original TV shows and movies. The company may be negotiating agreements with veteran content producers to buy the rights to scripted television programs. It likely will offer its content through an over-the-top service similar to Netflix. [More...]

ANALYSIS
The Crystallization of Salesforce's IoT Strategy
January 12, 2017
salesforce-internet-things
While the general public's fascination with technology largely has been focused on the latest connected products unveiled at the recent CES conference in Las Vegas, many companies are trying to figure out where the real business opportunities lie in the long-awaited rise of the Internet of Things. One of the early proponents of IoT's unprecedented potential was Salesforce.com. [More...]

