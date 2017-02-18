Welcome Guest | Sign In
ECommerceTimes.com
Microsoft Seeks Global Cybersecurity Accord
February 18, 2017
global-cybersecurity
Microsoft has called on governments around the world to create a "digital Geneva Convention" as a way to normalize international cybersecurity rules and protect civilian use of the Internet. President Brad Smith, who is also Microsoft's chief legal officer, addressed the issue at the annual RSA conference held earlier this week, saying that governments need to establish international rules. [More...]

ANALYST CORNER
Trump's Not the Only One With a Phone Security Problem
February 17, 2017
smartphone-security
Is your Android phone secure? President Donald Trump's favorite smartphone reportedly is an older Android device. Security concerns flared recently, following indications that he sent some tweets from it. Of course, the president has been given a special secure device, but it's not clear whether he is using it. My question is, if the president is not secure using an ordinary phone for his primary wireless communications... are any of us? [More...]

INSIGHTS
Oracle's DB Dilemma
February 17, 2017
oracle-database
Seeking Alpha is an online outfit that offers investors good research and analysis on tech vendors, and it is especially well versed in Oracle. Its writers' expertise involves matching technologies to investment attractiveness. I am sure you are familiar with the type. XYZ company's product does this, it should result in sales of this much, and that will drive profits so that the stock is worth so much. You get the idea. [More...]

AWS Unveils Chime Conferencing Service
February 16, 2017
aws-amazon-chime
AWS on Tuesday introduced Amazon Chime, a cloud-based unified communications offering that lets users engage in high-quality audio and HD video meetings across Windows and Mac desktops, and iOS and Android mobile devices. Companies just have to download the app; they don't need to make upfront investments in hardware or software. Users can switch seamlessly between desktop and mobile apps. [More...]

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
Oro CEO Yoav Kutner: Getting a Sense of Your Customer
February 16, 2017
multichannel-customer-crm
One of the most noticeable recent trends in CRM is that "there are a lot more companies looking for tools to centralize data," noted Oro CEO Yoav Kutner. "We're seeing multichannel businesses that interact with customers both through a brick-and-mortar and through multiple touchpoints. That data has to be collected someplace so they understand how they're doing with their customers. [More...]

Toshiba Plunges on Massive Nuclear Writedown, Earnings Delay
February 15, 2017
Toshiba shares fell 8 percent on Tuesday as the company took a $6.3 billion writedown related to its struggling nuclear power business and delayed the release of its fiscal Q3 earnings. Shigenori Shiga, Toshiba's chairman and representative executive officer, resigned effective Wednesday. His resignation in part reflects management taking responsibility for the Westinghouse fiasco. [More...]

TECHNOLOGY LAW CORNER
FTC's Lawsuit Should Make You Feel Very Insecure About the IoT
February 14, 2017
ftc-lawsuit-internet-of-things
Even though D-Link expressly promised that many of its wireless devices had the highest level of security available, the FTC last month filed a lawsuit that alleges otherwise. The FTC filing includes copies of online marketing materials and technical specifications for D-Link's products, and flatly declares that "thousands of Defendants' routers and cameras have been vulnerable to attacks." [More...]

INSIGHTS
Output vs. Outcomes
February 14, 2017
crm-product-development
How many times have we been lulled into complacency over getting a project or a product done but not necessarily well received, because it was someone else's gig? This is a great reminder that the job isn't done simply because we produce something and shove it out the door. It's also a cue to pay close attention to what our CRM systems tell us. Our concept of a product has changed. [More...]

Verizon Caves, Launches New Unlimited Data Plan
February 13, 2017
Facing growing pressure to respond to growing wireless data demands in the U.S. mobile phone market, Verizon finally relented. The company on Sunday announced its own unlimited smartphone option while keeping alternatives open for lighter data users. Verizon's new introductory plan provides unlimited data on smartphones or tablets, along with unlimited texts and phone calls, for $80 per month. [More...]

AI Deconstructs Phone Sales Pitches
February 13, 2017
ai-phone-sales
SaaS solutions firm Gong last week released the findings of a study on sales phone conversations, including an analysis of gender speaking patterns. Women delivered slightly longer sales monologues, averaging about 9-12 seconds longer than those their male counterparts gave, but men generally spoke faster, the study found. Men tended to speak at a faster pace than women. [More...]

Twitter Investors Bail Following Bleak Q4
February 10, 2017
twitter-q4-earnings-stock-price-falls
Twitter's share price plunged 12.3 percent, closing Thursday at $16.41 after the company released its Q4 2016 financial report. It fell further on Friday, trading at $15.54 mid-day. On the bright side, daily active usage grew for the third consecutive quarter and strong growth is expected to continue, the company said. Active monthly users in Q4 totaled 319 million, up 4 percent year over year. [More...]

Can Former Amazon Fire TV Exec Save Apple TV From Itself?
February 9, 2017
apple-tv
Apple has hired Tim Twerdahl, the former head of Amazon's Fire TV unit, in an effort to revive its struggling Apple TV business, which has been losing market share to rival streaming content services. Twerdahl reportedly joined Apple this month as VP in charge of product marketing for Apple TV, and the company shifted the unit's former head to a post responsible for negotiating content deals. [More...]

Quip Adds Serious Muscle
February 9, 2017
Salesforce has announced new integrations for Quip, the collaboration startup it acquired last summer for $582 million. Quip, which operates independently, also added new capabilities to its product's existing feature set, which includes smart notifications, chat built into every document and spreadsheet, and a smart inbox. Quip lets users direct-message group members. [More...]

ANALYSIS
Is Salesforce Getting Serious About the Back Office?
February 8, 2017
salesforce-cloud-erp
Even as Salesforce aggressively seeks to consolidate its position as the leader of cloud-based front-office applications via a series of acquisitions, it is possible that 2017 could be the year the company uses some of the same purchases to make a strategic move. Salesforce soon may become a major player in the back-office financial management and ERP market as well. [More...]

SnapRoute Snags $25M With AT&T, Microsoft Backing
February 8, 2017
snaproute-open-source-network-switches
SnapRoute, a developer of open source networking software, announced that it has raised $25 million in Series A financing led by Norwest Venture Partners with new support from AT&T and Microsoft Ventures. SnapRoute, founded by CEO Jason Forrester and other former Apple engineers, plans to use the funding to speed up the development of open source networking software for Fortune 500 firms. [More...]

OPINION
Winning the Sales Talent War in the Big Data Era
February 8, 2017
sales-talent-competition
Had a hard time hiring sales talent lately? You aren't alone. And guess what? It's only going to get worse! There are a lot of headwinds confronting sales recruiters these days. Among the strongest: The number of sales jobs is projected to grow 18.8 percent between 2010 and 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics -- so you're facing stiffer competition for talent. [More...]

Silicon Valley Firms Lock Arms Against Trump Immigration Order
February 7, 2017
tech-companies-fight-trump-immigration-order
At least 127 United States companies -- including Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Google, Intel and other tech giants -- filed a friend of the court brief in a lawsuit the state of Washington brought against President Trump, which argues that his executive order to halt the entry of refugees and all travelers from seven Muslim nations would inflict significant harm on U. S. businesses. [More...]

OPINION
Ode to Sprint: Somebody Calls You, You Answer Quite Slowly
February 7, 2017
sprint-customer-service
As I write this, I'm listening to twangy guitar music that calls up vague images of big spiny cactus, dust, and a riderless swaybacked horse. Lots of dust. I've been listening to the same few bars for 43 minutes and counting. Every few seconds, the music is interrupted by this: "We apologize for the wait. We are currently experiencing higher than normal volumes and long hold times. ..." [More...]

Snap Seizes the Moment
February 6, 2017
snapchat-ipo
Snap last week filed for a $3 billion IPO. The company's private market valuation is $17.8 billion, but investors reportedly have valued it at between $20 billion and $25 billion. "Twenty-five billion dollars is just nuts, but that's the market we're in," remarked Rob Enderle, principal analyst at the Enderle Group. "This could provide an opportunity for the big gambler investors," he suggested. [More...]

Does Avaya Have a Post-Chapter 11 Prayer?
February 6, 2017
Is Avaya on the road to financial recovery? What will happen to business partners and customers if it is not? The company last month filed for Chapter 11 protection for itself and some of its United States subsidiaries -- a move that makes it "the first major established technology company that's dying as a direct result of the cloud," according to Ian Campbell, CEO of Nucleus Research. [More...]

Amazon to Build $1.5B Prime Air Cargo Hub in Kentucky
February 4, 2017
amazon-prime-air-cargo-hub
mazon, which has moved forward aggressively in recent years to take control of its retail distribution chain, this week announced plans for a $1.5 billion Prime Air cargo hub in Kentucky. Amazon already employs more than 10,000 people at 11 fulfillment centers in the state. The company received about $40 million in government incentives to base its new air cargo hub in Hebron. [More...]

EC to Take a Hard Look at E-Commerce Practices
February 3, 2017
european-commission-ecommerce-investigations
The European Commission on Thursday announced three separate investigations into online pricing and other sales practices that may have breached EU antitrust rules. The EC investigations will assess whether consumers were able to enjoy cross-border choice when it came to buying video games and consumer electronics, and making hotel accommodations online. [More...]

ANALYST CORNER
Wireless, Telecom and Pay TV: The Future Is Coming Into Focus
February 2, 2017
future-communications-industry
Wireless, telecom and pay TV -- including cable, satellite and Internet services -- are all on a growth trajectory, but each company is taking a different path. That means comparing them will be more difficult going forward. In the past, the companies in these sectors in many respects looked the same and offered nearly the same basic services. Looking forward however, things appear very different. [More...]

Calling Facebook Customer Service? Beware of Fraudsters
February 2, 2017
Googling for a Facebook customer support phone number may connect users with fraudsters. A fraudulent number reportedly appeared not only as top result in a Google search, but also as a featured snippet -- that is, highlighted in a box at the top of the search results. An investigator who called the number, posing as a Facebook customer who had been locked out of his account. [More...]

Apple Goes on Record-Breaking Spree
February 1, 2017
apple-q1-earnings
Apple stunned Wall Street with Q1 earnings that set new quarterly unit and revenue records in key product segments, and its highest-ever earnings per share. CEO Tim Cook said the company set all-time revenue and unit records for its iPhone and Apple Watch brands, all-time revenue records for its Mac and Services businesses, and all-time revenue records for four of its five geographic sectors. [More...]

