Cloud Partner Program Aims to Replace ERP

Brightpearl, which offers a cloud-based retail management system for mid-sized retailers and wholesalers, on Wednesday launched a new Enterprise Partner Program.

The company aims to build out its partner ecosystem to deploy an end-to-end management service for omnichannel retailers as an alternative to traditional enterprise resource planning systems.

Brightpearl is seeking technology providers specializing in commerce, EDI (electronic data interchange), accounting, POS (point of sale), logistics, shipping and inventory, and marketplaces.

Ecosystem partners will offer a customized enterprise-grade end-to-end retail management solution for small and mid-sized retailers with gross merchandise revenues of between US$2.5 million and $50 million.

Such potential customers typically would work with solution providers such as such as ShipStation and Silk Software, which already have partnered with Brightpearl.

"The EPP is a new program that we're launching, and we're delighted to include a number of partners from across the retail technology ecosystem from Day One," said Derek Rosenzweig, Brightpearl's head of partner business development.

Along with Silk and ShipStation, initial partners include SPS Commerce, SIgnifyd, BigCommerce, Avatar, EY Studios, and PayPal Here.

"We believe we can offer retailers a comprehensive end-to-end solution today," Rosenzweig told the E-Commerce Times. "We expect the EPP to grow as other vendors with particular expertise seek to join."

EPP Benefits

The program will offer three tiers of partner support to solution providers and agencies that manage various levels of commerce builds and integrations with traditional ERP systems.

Among Brightpearl's Enterprise Partner Program benefits:

Dedicated business development reps;

Co-marketing opportunities and co-branded regional events;

Certified Brightpearl training and on-site training for sales, solution design, and

professional services; and Access to Brightpearl's application marketplace.

Participating partners will "be able to build stronger relationships with customers by being able to meet requirements beyond their own capabilities," Rosenzweig said. "Being able to introduce a trusted partner is a valued service."

They also will benefit from introductions to new business opportunities.

"Depending on the nature of the partner's solution, a joint project may result in opportunities to sell additional services to existing customers," noted Rosenzweig.

Organizations "are looking for new retail suites, but they want more nimble solutions to upgrade or replace existing solutions," remarked Ray Wang, principal analyst at Constellation Research.

"Partners are looking for scale in delivery, sales and IP creation," he told the E-Commerce Times.

Participation in Brightpearl's Enterprise Partner Program means partners would have "less partnerships and technologies to manage, train and sell for," Wang said.

Retailers would have "one throat to choke and better integration," he pointed out. They also would get "the ability to scale out technology platforms over time for economies of scale and agility."

The average global retailer has "anywhere from 13 to 47 back-office retail and order management systems," Wang pointed out. "The market's ripe for replacement."

Target Markets

Brightpearl's EPP targets existing customers, customers already working with partners, and new customers, Rosenzweig said.

"In cases where a customer of one of our partners is seeking a back-office retail management solution, the EPP enables a streamlined introduction to Brightpearl," he noted.

"Similarly, Brightpearl customers looking to extend their capabilities in areas such as e-commerce, EDI, accounting etc., can benefit from easy access to potential providers," said Rosenzweig.

Helping Retailers Remain Competitive

The EPP "is about adding new capabilities to help retailers be successful in a highly competitive market," Rosenzweig said.

Despite the troubles faced by large store chains -- some of which have reduced the number of their brick-and-mortar locations and others, such as Toys "R" Us, that have filed for bankruptcy -- the retail industry is strong, suggests a report from the IHL Group, which notes that retailers have opened more than 4,000 stores so far this year.

