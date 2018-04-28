AI-Based Customer Data Platform Supports ABM Operations

Lattice Engines, a provider of account-based marketing tools driven by artificial intelligence, on Thursday announced the launch of Lattice Atlas, positioning it as the first customer data platform for ABM.

The new platform synchronizes all customer data across a single, integrated view, the company said, making it easier for customers to see their data, no matter the source.

Customers often have to view data across multiple tools and workflows -- for example, in order to compare data with existing versus new customers, noted Nipul Chokshi, vice president of product marketing at Lattice.

"We realized that our customers needed a customer data platform that unifies all data," he said, one that "enables AI-driven audience creation as well as omnichannel activation and personalization all in one centralized place, and provides enterprise grade marketing governance."

The new platform employs the ABM identity graph, using patent-pending adaptive match technology to resolve identities by matching first-party to third-party data in Lattice Data Cloud, which has more than 20,000 curated insights, Chokshi added.

The platform includes configurable AI that predicts how likely buyers are to convert, how much they are willing to spend, and when they plan to make a purchase.

Lattice Atlas includes native, pre-built apps across multiple channels, and Salesforce, Marketo, Eloqua and REST APIs.

Growing Customer Base

Lattice currently has about 200 customers, ranging from high-growth midmarket firms to some Fortune 500 members, according to Caitlin Ridge, director of corporate marketing. Companies that work with Lattice on marketing and sales include PayPal, Dell, Adobe and SunTrust Bank. Lattice is a Salesforce Gold and Marketo Accelerate partner.

The company has launched a beta test of the new platform and plans to test it through the summer months.

"Our goal for the beta is to ensure the product we're bringing to market is solving our customers' ABM problems in ways that help them scale, while removing some of the complexities currently involved in their technology stack and processes," Ridge told CRM Buyer.

"We've seen previous success with Lattice's other solutions and knew that the Lattice Atlas platform would complement their best-in-class AI-based scoring engine to create automated, engaging campaigns across all of our target accounts," said Steven Shapiro, vice president of digital and the buyer's journey at Informatica, one of the customers beta testing the product.

Growing Business

The market size of vendors that are customer data platform specialists is currently about US$600 million and growing, said David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute.

The B2B market is about a year behind the B2C market, but there has been increased demand for these type of solutions, he told CRM buyer.

The most important benefit for a system like is ease of access to data, Raab said. "The data currently is going to be spread among different systems. You could have a data science team spend three weeks to pull together some sort of data set."

There appears to be a growing wave of interest in embracing ABM in the martech sector, observed Cindy Zhou, principal analyst at Constellation Research.

"I recommend companies looking for an ABM solution to first determine the goal they want to accomplish," she told CRM Buyer. "Is it finding the right accounts, or prioritizing existing leads and accounts?"

The Lattice Engine predictive sales and marketing solution has delivered good results, Zhou said, based on her discussions with a few of the company's customers.

Lattice sits between a company's sales force automation and its marketing automation solutions to help prioritize accounts based on key attributes, she said.

"The challenge for companies remains data quality," Zhou pointed out. "Predictive solutions require sound data to feed it for better results."

