Nimble Mobile CRM Gets Desktop Browser Features

Nimble on Wednesday released Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0, its contact and pipeline manager for mobile sales teams and professionals. It is available for iOS now. A version for Android device users will be released in the spring.

Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 unifies contacts from mobile, cloud-based and desktop records into one comprehensive relationship manager that surfaces the histories of conversations and provides social context.

Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 "introduces the sales intelligence, sales enablement, and marketing automation features available in our Web app to mobile Office 365 and G Suite users," said spokesperson Jenna Dobkin.

"Our goal is to enable [users] to be as effective and efficient at managing relationships on the road as they are in the office," she told CRM Buyer.

Features and Functionality

Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 offers the following capabilities:

Gives users access to detailed dossiers about people they're going to meet, including historical email and Twitter conversations and social insights from email, calendar, contacts, social apps and anywhere the iOS Share Menu is supported. Contact data sources include more than 100 cloud-based apps and social platforms, and there's no need to toggle between tabs or mobile apps;

Adds company insights to contact data, including industry, size, location, employee count, and revenue;

Creates new CRM records from photos of business cards, logging the contact's name, title, company, email address, street address and phone number;

Lets users use the iOS Share Menu within mobile apps or desktop browsers to discover a new contact's social profiles, areas of influence, job title, company description and work experience;

Allows users to review email, calendar and social contact history for sales intelligence. Automatically synchronizes every email conversation, calendar activity, and social interaction for each team member and every contact;

Unifies Office 365 and Google Apps contact information, email, calendar and social history;

Lets users send tracked messages and templated emails with custom merge tag and pre-set attachments to save time. By default, every email sent through Nimble Mobile has the "Enable Nimble Tracking" on; and

Lets users manage multiple sales pipelines from the field.

Nimble Mobile 3.0 soon will add push notifications.

Current Nimble users get Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 free.

Technical Details

Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 runs on iOS 9.0 or later. It is compatible with the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. Users will need at least an iPhone 5 with 16 GB of memory, Dobkin said.

The Android version will run on any device running Android 4.0.3 or higher. Some of the mobile features, including multiple deal pipelines and smart calendars, already are available on Android, Dobkin pointed out. They can be accessed from Google Play.

Other features for Android currently are in development.

"Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 accesses the same data as the Nimble Web App on your desktop, so we recommend using Nimble's SaaS CRM in addition to the mobile app so you can access all your contacts, and sync new contacts and email and Twitter across platforms," Dobkin suggested.

Nimble works either as a standalone CRM or as a social business add-on to complement users' existing CRM packages.

Nimble Web and mobile data are stored in the cloud through Amazon Web Services.

"Nimble comes from contact management roots," noted Rebecca Wettemann, VP of research at Nucleus Research.

"There's a sharper focus on individual sales people -- the 'golden Rolodex' -- than other CRM tools that are a scaled-down model of traditional top-down CRM applications," she told CRM Buyer.

Nimble is "more advanced than most of its competitors in the integration of social capabilities," Wettemann said.

Among its competitors are Salesforce Sales Cloud at the high end, Pipeline Deals, and HubSpot.

"For a lot of customers at this size in the market, it comes down to price," Wettemann observed. "Nimble is very competitive here given the depth and breadth of features."

Richard Adhikari has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2008. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, mobile technologies, CRM, databases, software development, mainframe and mid-range computing, and application development. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including Information Week and Computerworld. He is the author of two books on client/server technology. Email Richard.

